Malliotakis named to two key House committees

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis with her parents George and Vera and her dog Peanut. Malliotakis was named to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Freshman U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis was named to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Jan. 26.

Sam Graves, the ranking member of Transportation and Infrastructure, said Malliotakis is a proven state legislator and an effective advocate for her district.

“As the only Republican member of Congress to represent New York City – one of the country’s largest transportation and import-export hubs – she will make a valuable addition to the committee as we work to develop commonsense proposals to improve the infrastructure for communities of all sizes,” he said.

The committee has jurisdiction over all modes of transportation, including aviation, maritime and waterborne transportation, highways, bridges, mass transit and railroads. It also has jurisdiction over other aspects of the national infrastructure.

“As someone who represents a community that’s surrounded by bridges, shipping ports, airports, has assets belonging to the Metropolitan Transit Authority and the Port Authority, and a station for the United States Coast Guard, I’m proud and appreciative of this appointment to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure,” said Malliotakis.

As the assemblymember for the 64th District, Malliotakis served on committees that oversaw the MTA and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

“I used my platform to restore bus service, increase transparency, speak out against toll and fare increases, and improve accessorized service for seniors and the disabled,” she said.

This recommendation for Malliotakis to join the Foreign Affairs Committee was made by the House Steering Committee. It is expected to go before the full conference for ratification.

“This committee is crucial to the well-being of our nation’s strength and prosperity from both the economic and national security perspectives,” Malliotakis said.

“Congresswoman Malliotakis has great experience in foreign policy and represents an extremely diverse district,” said Foreign Affairs Committee Lead Republican Michael McCaul. “She will be an important voice on our committee and I look forward to working closely with her to advance U.S. interests around the world.”

Last week, Malliotakis was named an assistant whip for the Republican conference.