Eleven civilians and two of New York’s Bravest were injured Tuesday in a fire on Fifth Avenue between 38th and 39th streets.

Photos by Loudlabs News NYC

The two-alarm blaze began at 8:40 p.m. in a second-floor apartment in a four-story building. FDNY sent 25 units – including 106 firefighters and EMS personnel – to the scene. The flames were put out by 9:22 p.m.

Photos by Loudlabs News NYC

FDNY is investigating the cause of the fire and said none of the injuries were life-threatening.