Police Beat: Crooks beat food delivery man on Ridge Boulevard, mailman attacked in Bath Beach

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

FOOD DELIVERY GONE BAD

A 53-year-old man was robbed by two crooks while delivering food on Ridge Boulevard and 92nd Street Jan. 10. According to reports, at around 10:45 p.m., the men threw him to the ground, punched him and demanded his money and bike. The crooks fled the scene empty handed. The victim told cops the men were wearing dark jackets and masks.

DIRTY LAUNDRY

A thief stole a woman’s purse on Bay Ridge Parkway and Fifth Avenue Jan. 10. Reports claim that at around 5 p.m., the woman was outside on a bench after doing laundry when she realized that her purse, which contained credit cards, had been taken.

CAR THEFT

A car was stolen from the southeast corner of Third Avenue and 91st Street Jan. 8. According to reports, at around 12:20 a.m., the victim parked the car with the windows down and the ignition running to dry the seats inside the vehicle.

STEALS RIMS, TIRES

A crook stole the rims and tires from a car parked on 13th Avenue and 81st Street Jan. 7. Reports claim that at around 9 a.m., the victim parked the vehicle. While he was gone, a crook took the items, worth around $1,600, and fled in a pickup truck.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

SALE TURNED INTO ROBBERY

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking and robbing a 29-year-old woman of jewelry on 21st Avenue and 71st Street Jan. 5. According to reports, at around 5 p.m., the victim met the suspect, who she contacted via social media to sell property. The man tried on watches, pushed the victim to the floor and fled on a motorcycle. He was arrested shortly afterward.

PUNCHED AND ROBBED

A 58-year-old man was attacked and robbed of his wallet by a crook on Avenue T and West Sixth Street Jan. 5. Reports say that at around 5:20 p.m., the attacker punched the victim in the back of the head, stole the wallet from his back pocket and fled to the north side of Avenue T.

MAILMAN ATTACKED

A 41-year-old male USPS worker was attacked by a man while delivering mail near Bath Avenue and Bay 41st Street Jan. 8. According to reports, at around 5 p.m., the attacker struck the victim in the head with an unknown object. The victim sustained cuts and was taken to Coney Island Hospital.

99-YEAR-OLD SCAMMED

A 99-year-old woman who lives near Cropsey Avenue and Bay Parkway was scammed out of $8,000 by a man and a woman Jan. 6. Reports claim that at around 9 a.m., the con artists called the woman and told her that her grandson was in jail and needed bail money. At 2 p.m., a woman showed up at the victim’s house to pick up the money.