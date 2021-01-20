Police Beat: Man arrested in alleged car theft in Dyker, man robbed at gunpoint while inside vehicle in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

BUSTED IN ROCK ATTACK

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly throwing a rock at a 28-year-old man near 11th and Bay Ridge avenues Jan. 16. According to reports, at around 11:58 p.m., the men were arguing when the suspect threw the rock at the victim’s chest. He was treated by EMS.

TRICKED OUT OF MONEY

A 39-year-old man was robbed on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 64th Street Jan. 15. Reports claim that at around 5:05 p.m., the victim was walking back to his office when two men approached him and told him he had some food on the back of his clothes. The crooks pretended to help clean it off, nabbed an envelope containing $80 and fled the scene.

ARRESTED FOR CAR THEFT

An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing a car on 11th Avenue and 67th Street Jan. 15. According to reports, at around 4:30 p.m., the victim went into a store and left the car unlocked with the keys in the ignition. While he was gone, the suspect allegedly got inside the vehicle and drove north on 11th Avenue. The vehicle was later found within the 63rd precinct, where the man was arrested.

SCOOTER STOLEN

A 34-year-old woman was robbed of her electrical scooter on Third Avenue and 83rd Street Jan. 16. Reports claim that at around 6:55 p.m., the woman left the scooter in front of a store. When she looked outside later, she saw that it was gone. Surveillance footage shows a male between 16 and 20 years old jumping on the scooter and driving away.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

ROBBED AT GUNPOINT

A 39-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint inside his car on 19th Avenue and 62nd Street Jan. 15. According to reports, at around 6:15 a.m., a man opened the car door, pointed a gun at the victim’s face and said, “Let me have all your money.” The victim then handed him his wallet, which contained $3,000 and credit cards. The crook also took the victim’s cellphone and threw it on the floor before fleeing.

DELIVERYMAN ROBBED

A thief stole a deliveryman’s electric bike on Highlawn Avenue and West 11th Street Jan. 13. Reports claim that at around 6:54 p.m., the crook approached the victim from behind with a baseball bat in his hand and said, “Get off the bike or I am going to hit you and turn it out.” The thief then fled with the bike south on West Fourth Street. He was described as a man in his 20s.

KNIFEPOINT ROBBERY

A 22-year-old deliveryman was robbed at knifepoint by three men on 19th Avenue and 62nd Street Jan. 12. According to reports, at around 11 p.m., the men demanded the keys to the victim’s bicycle, punched him in the face and put a cloth over his face to prevent him from making noise. They stole his phone, cash and bike keys and fled north on 19th Avenue.

ARRESTED IN ATTACK

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a 41-year-old woman on Benson Avenue and Bay 31st Street Jan. 15. Reports say that at around 11:30 p.m., the two were arguing when the attacker pulled out a knife, struck the victim in the hand and choked her.