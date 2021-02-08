NY-Presbyterian Brooklyn receives nearly $8M to offset COVID-related costs

From Brooklyneagle.com

NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in Park Slope will be receiving $7.835 million in funding for expenses it incurred while responding to COVID-19 cases and related operational costs, courtesy of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

The funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and will be used to cover the above-mentioned costs, including approximately 111,000 hours of overtime and 72,700 surge staff hours.

To meet increased demands due to the pandemic, the hospital, like many across the country, has exceeded its normal operating budget. These additional funds will help alleviate the cost required to treat and protect both patients and health care workers during the pandemic.

U.S. Sen. (D-N.Y.) Charles Schumer. AP photo by Patrick Semansky

“I’m proud to deliver these federal funds to help cover the costs of increased staffing and protective measures for hospitals like New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. The staff at local hospitals and health centers have valiantly served our communities throughout the pandemic and continue to do so to help beat back the virus,” said Schumer, who lives within walking distance of the hospital.

“I will continue to support our local hospitals as we work towards a safe and effective recovery from the unprecedented health and economic crises New York continues to face,” Schumer added.

“For over a year, COVID-19 has put our health workers at risk and pushed our health care system to its limit,” said Gillibrand. “This funding will give New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital the support needed to continue providing pay for additional staff, supplies and equipment during the pandemic.”

U.S. Sen. (D-N.Y.) Kirsten Gillibrand. AP photo by Mike Groll

Last year, addressing coronavirus concerns, Randy Peers, president and CEO of the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce said that “the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce has grants available for deep cleanings and thermometers in stock [for businesses] as part of the PPE supplies funded through the Bring Back Brooklyn Fund and NewYork-Presbyterian,” according to a previous article in the Eagle.

This year’s federal funding came from Emergency Protective Measures funding, authorized under Section 403 of the Robert T. Stafford Act.–>

NewYork-Presbyterian became an “active parent” of the former New York Methodist Hospital in 2016, and the former New York Methodist changed its name at that time, the Eagle reported at the time.