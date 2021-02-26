Police Beat: Bensonhurst bagel shop burglarized, another deliveryman robbed at Colonial Road

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

DELIVERYMAN ROBBED

A 29-year-old man was robbed by two men while delivering food on Colonial Road and 79th Street Feb. 21. Cops said the man was sent to a Narrows Avenue address that didn’t exist. At 9:35 p.m., while he was walking to Colonial Road, he was approached by two men who told him to give them everything he had. The crooks fled with his e-bike.

SUBWAY ATTACK

A 53-year-old man was attacked by a man in his 30s in the 77th Street subway station Feb. 17. Police said the man was waiting for an R train at 8:30 p.m. when the attacker took a cane from another person and hit him on the right side of the head. The attacker then ran away.

The victim took the R train to 53rd Street and went to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. He sustained internal brain bleeding and cuts.

FALSE IDENTITY

A 65-year-old woman who lives on Third Avenue and 94th Street was nearly the victim of identity theft Feb. 18. Cops said the woman received a letter saying she had requested unemployment benefits from the commonwealth of Kentucky and the New York State Department of Labor under the COVID-19 plan, although she didn’t apply for any of the benefits. She also received a debit card for an account opened at Bethpage Federal Union but canceled it.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

THREE AGAINST ONE

A man was attacked and robbed by three men at New Utrecht Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway Feb. 21. Cops said the victim was waiting for a cab when the crooks approached him at 12:25 a.m. Two of the men punched and kicked the victim while the other served as a lookout. The men took his wallet and phone. The victim sustained bruises to his face.

CAR DEALERSHIP ROBBED

A crook broke into a car dealership on 15th Avenue and 86th Street and stole cash and electronics Feb. 17. According to police, at around 2:15 a.m. the thief unlocked the garage door and stole an iPad and $250. He then left through the side garage door.

BAGEL SHOP BURGLARY

A man broke into a bagel shop on 17th Avenue and 78th Street and stole more than $5,000 and electronics Feb. 16. Cops said he broke in through the front door at 6 a.m., forced open the front of an ATM machine and took $3,000. He also stole $2,500 from the cash register. The store’s owner told cops that the security DVR was also taken.

GRAB AND DASH

A man stole items worth nearly $1,000 from a chain department store at 18th Avenue and 64th Street Feb. 16. Cops said the crook entered the store at 9:20 p.m., took a bookbag and beauty products and left the store without paying. He fled on foot toward the subway.