Artists wanted for latest mural project

The Alliance for Coney Island is calling on artists to brighten up the neighborhood.

The Coney Island for Everyone Mural Project features artwork on storefront gates along Mermaid and Surf avenues. Commissioned by the Surf/Stillwell Avenue Amusement District, its

goal is to create a welcoming environment and make a positive impact on the community by bringing public art to the streets.

“As Coney Island is preparing for its 2021 season – something it was unable to do last year due to the pandemic – this mural project will bring color and life back to Coney Island and show that the neighborhood is still here, still strong, and still the historic and iconic community intrinsic to New York City,” said the Alliance.

The program received funding from the New York City Department of Small Business Services Neighborhood 360 Program.

​Mural submissions are due by midnight March 31. For more information, visit www.allianceforconeyisland.org/murals.