Career criminal busted for string of car break-ins

A suspect in a string of car break-ins in Brooklyn and Queens was arrested March 2.

Brooklyn resident Robert Williams, 61, was charged with grand larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal mischief, petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

The break-ins were committed from early January through mid-February.

Williams is accused of stealing $135 from a car parked on 21st Avenue and 21st Drive Jan. 3. Cops said he also stole a wallet from a car on New Utrecht Avenue and 73rd Street Feb. 13 or 14 and made unauthorized purchases with a stolen debit card.

He is also suspected of breaking into five cars in Queens.

Investigators used surveillance footage from one of the crime scenes to identify Williams’ vehicle and plate.

“He was arrested for those two [Brooklyn] cases,” a police source said. “At that point, Queens detectives that were investigating cases from the grand larceny division conferred with the 62nd Precinct and then they came to the realization that they are looking at the same person.”

Williams has been arrested 78 times since 1986, mostly for grand larceny, unauthorized use of a vehicle and car break-ins.