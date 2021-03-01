Cops arrest two men after suspects steal from smoke shop

Suspects arrested after stealing from Bay Ridge smoke shop.

Two suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing items from a Bay Ridge smoke shop this past weekend.

Police say that on Sunday, Feb. 28 at around 5:29 a.m., the store’s employee, a 55-year-old man, told them that two men went inside the store, stole several boxes of scratch off tickets and fled the location.

One of the suspects, 21-year-old Dondre Jackson, was charged with fourth degree grand larceny, third degree criminal mischief, fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny.

The other suspect, a 17-year-old male was charged with third degree grand larceny, third degree criminal possession of stolen property, third degree criminal mischief and petit larceny.

