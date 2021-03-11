Enraged girl bites EMS worker’s face

An EMS worker in Sheepshead Bay was attacked by a girl she was trying to help March 5.

Cops said 28-year-old Jenna Piscitello was trying to treat a 17-year-old girl outside a home on Emmons Avenue and Haring Street at 1:54 a.m. when the girl became enraged and bit her on the left side of the face.

Piscitello was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn with a deep laceration that required four stitches. She was later released.

The suspect was arrested and charged with three counts of assault – two felonies and one misdemeanor.

Oren Barzilay, president of FDNY EMS, demanded protections for his colleagues.

“Here we are once again with one of our members badly injured,” Barzilay said. “How much longer will our women and men be sent out on calls without having the proper tools to assist them? This past week alone, over a dozen EMS Local 2507 members were assaulted. One even sustained a broken nose and another had a knife pulled on them and countless others suffered other injuries.”

Jenna Piscitello after the attack.

Photo via Anthony Almojera Twitter



Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro called the attack on Piscitello “horrific.”

“No one should be attacked when they are at work, and certainly not EMTs and paramedics who respond to every incident with one mission – to save lives,” Nigro said.

A GoFundMe page to help Piscitello has raised nearly $16,000. It was set up by FDNY EMT Jamelya Beauharnais and FDNY Paramedic Arlene Garcia.

“Jenna is one of the most caring, compassionate, and hard-working paramedics that this department has,” the two wrote on the page. “To paint a quick picture of what an amazing person she is, Jenna, although bleeding and in considerable pain, continued to work on the patient who assaulted her until she was taken to the hospital. Jenna loves helping people, and we’d love to help her get through this as well.”