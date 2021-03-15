Industry City’s new outdoor dining area brings Japan to Brooklyn

Industry City continues to celebrate Japanese cuisine and culture.

The massive waterfront space announced March 10 that Izakaya restaurant WakuWaku and Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center have teamed up to create a new outdoor dining experience at its Japan Village.

The structure is modeled on traditional wooden Japanese houses and provides warmth in cold weather and a cool breeze in warm weather.

“With the unique layout of Industry City, we were able to build traditional Japanese houses in the outdoor courtyard space,” said Erina Yoshida, co-owner of WakuWaku and Japan Village. “We are currently using the space for outdoor dining, but we plan to use it beyond COVID-19 for not only dining purposes, but also Japanese art and cultural events.”

WakuWaku was added to Japan Village last year, according to Industry City. The tavern-style restaurant at 269 36th St. has 60 seats in its main dining area and at its kitchen counter.

“We are very grateful to be a part of the Industry City community and we hope that we can spread even more awareness of Japanese food and culture with our space,” said Yoshida.

The restaurant is open Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from 12 to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 12 to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit wakuwakuny.com.