Man charged in hate crime assault

A suspect was arrested for allegedly attacking an Asian man in Bensonhurst March 23.

Cops said two elderly Asian women were walking on 25th Avenue and 86th Street at 11:15 a.m. when they were harassed by Donovan Lawson, 26. A man stepped in to defend the women and the suspect punched him in the face.

The victim was listed in stable condition at Coney Island Hospital.

Lawson was charged with assault-hate crime, aggravated harassment, menacing and harassment.

Cops told Councilmember Mark Treyger that Lawson used racist and xenophobic language during the attack.

Treyger also spoke to District Attorney Eric Gonzalez about the incident.

“He informed me he’s ordering his hate crimes task force to launch a full investigation of today’s incident on 86th Street and this assault will be investigated as a hate crime on top of other charges,” Treyger said.