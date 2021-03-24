New CityMD opens on 18th Avenue

CityMD has opened an urgent care center at 6502 18th Ave. – its 20th facility in Brooklyn and 140th overall.

The center offers three forms of COVID-19 testing – rapid, PCR (nasal swab) and antibody (blood test) – and has created a virtual line for the tests that will eliminate lines outside the building.

CityMD has weekday and weekend hours, self-check-in kiosks and state-of-the-art technology, including EKG and X-ray machines.

“We’re looking forward to providing the Bensonhurst community with the patient-centered care New Yorkers have come to expect from CityMD,” said Vincent Campasano, MD, chief operating officer, NY Region. “Our latest walk-in site, like all CityMD locations in the tri-state area, will provide the clinical expertise to help fight the pandemic and treat a wide range of other health care needs.”