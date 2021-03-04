Police Beat: Burglar arrested in Bay Ridge, man robbed at knifepoint in Gravesend

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

BURGLAR BUSTED

An 18-year-old man was arrested for attempting to rob a home on Shore Road and 83rd Street Feb. 28. Police said the suspect tried to break into the home by cutting a window screen in the backyard and fled when he was spotted by the homeowner. He was later apprehended while in possession of a knife and pepper spray, said cops.

NIGHTMARE NEIGHBOR

A 36-year-old woman was arrested for menacing a 34-year-old woman in an apartment building on Fourth Avenue and 99th Street Feb. 28. Police said the suspect was screaming and holding a hammer when she knocked on the victim’s door at 6 p.m. The victim told cops the suspect had harassed and threatened her several times before.

LOTTO THIEF

A deli on Third Avenue and 93rd Street was robbed by a man in his early 20s Feb. 28. Cops said the crook entered the store at around 2 a.m. and grabbed two columns of lottery ticket boxes containing 282 tickets. He was chased by a store employee and fled in a Toyota Camry.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

TEEN ROBS MAN

A 16-year-old male was arrested for attacking and robbing a 61-year-old man on Bay Ridge and 18th avenues Feb. 25. Police said the suspect approached the victim at 1 p.m., kicked him in the back, punched him in the face and stole his car keys and headphones before fleeing.

ROBBED AT KNIFEPOINT

Three men in their 20s were arrested for robbing a 24-year-old man on Bay and Shore parkways Feb. 23. Cops said the suspects got out of a car and approached the victim at 8:50 p.m. One of the suspects took out a knife and demanded money. The victim gave the suspects $800 and his debit cards.

ASSAULT IN COFFEE SHOP

A 46-year-old man was arrested for assaulting his 26-year-old girlfriend in a coffee shop on Kings Highway and Van Sicklen Street Feb. 25. Cops said the couple were arguing when the man grabbed the woman by the hair, threw her to the ground and tried to strangle her.

1K SCAM

A 79-year-old man who lives on Benson Avenue and Bay 37th Street was the victim of a phone scam Feb. 24. Police said the man received a call at 10:15 a.m. from someone pretending to be his son-in-law, who claimed he had been arrested and needed money. The victim sent the crook $1,000 via Western Union.