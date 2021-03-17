Police Beat: More car break-ins in South Brooklyn, man steals from Bensonhurst jewelry store

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

CAR BREAK-IN

A car was robbed on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 70th Street March 8. Cops said the owner parked it at 10:58 a.m. While he was gone, a crook stole credit cards and tried to use them at a nearby tobacco store.

THIEF GETS $23K

A commercial truck parked on Eighth Avenue and 63rd Street was robbed March 8. Cops said the driver was making a delivery at 3:15 p.m. when a thief smashed the passenger-side window and stole cash and checks worth $23,000.

PUNCH AND FLEE

A 54-year-old man was attacked by a stranger on Fourth Avenue and 68th Street March 9. Police said the men were arguing at 8:30 p.m. when one punched the other in the face. The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

CAUGHT IN THE ACT

A burglary was thwarted on 11th Avenue and 72nd Street March 12. Cops said a man broke into an apartment through a kitchen window at 11:30 p.m. but fled when he was seen by the tenant.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

COP ASSAULTED

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a police officer on West Fourth Street and Avenue T March 12. Reports said the suspect was driving an unlicensed motorcycle at 8:35 p.m. when he swerved into oncoming traffic to avoid police. When cops caught up with him at a red light, he tried to flee on foot and threw his helmet at an officer, hitting him in the head. Cops found a handgun with a high-capacity magazine in the suspect’s bag.

GROCERY STORE FIGHT

A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a 43-year-old man in a grocery store on Bay Parkway and 85th Street March 14. Police said the men were arguing at 8:15 a.m. when one hit the other in the back of the head with a glass bottle.

STEALS CASH, CREDIT CARDS

A car was robbed on 20th Avenue and 79th Street March 13. Cops said the driver parked the car around midnight. While he was gone, someone broke in and stole cash and credit cards. The thief then tried to make unauthorized transactions with the cards.

GOLD DIGGER

A man stole $3,000 in merchandise from a jewelry store on 86th and Bay 28th streets March 8. Reports said the man tried to sell a cross necklace at the store at 4 p.m. While a store employee weighed the necklace, the thief grabbed jewelry out of a case and fled.