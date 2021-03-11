Walk and talk with artists this weekend

By

Photo courtesy of Andres Cobre

Andres Cobre and his mural of Frank Sinatra.

Art lovers have something to look forward to this weekend.

The Bay Ridge Arts & Cultural Alliance will host an Art Walk & Talk on Saturday, March 13.

Artists will talk about the pieces they did for the Embrace Winter event and lead a tour to show off their murals and window paintings around the neighborhood.

Stops on the tour will include Tops Restaurant & Bar Supply, 8001 Third Ave., where displays include Andres Cobre’s Frank Sinatra mural and Jenna Morello’s “Honey Bear.”

A $20 donation is required to attend. Space is limited and visitors are encouraged to call 347-860-1932 to reserve a spot.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Related Articles