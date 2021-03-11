Walk and talk with artists this weekend

Andres Cobre and his mural of Frank Sinatra.

Art lovers have something to look forward to this weekend.

The Bay Ridge Arts & Cultural Alliance will host an Art Walk & Talk on Saturday, March 13.

Artists will talk about the pieces they did for the Embrace Winter event and lead a tour to show off their murals and window paintings around the neighborhood.

Stops on the tour will include Tops Restaurant & Bar Supply, 8001 Third Ave., where displays include Andres Cobre’s Frank Sinatra mural and Jenna Morello’s “Honey Bear.”

A $20 donation is required to attend. Space is limited and visitors are encouraged to call 347-860-1932 to reserve a spot.