Woman hit with liquor bottle on N train

An 18-year-old woman was attacked on a train in Sunset Park March 10.

Cops said the woman was on the N train near 36th Street at 8 p.m. when a man approached her. The two argued and the man hit her in the head with a glass liquor bottle, got off the train and ran out of the station.

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn with cuts to her forehead. She was treated and released.

The suspect is in his 20s, 5-foot-7, of medium complexion with a slim build and a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a gray sweat jacket with the “Thrasher” logo on the front, a white T-shirt, a black knit cap, orange belt, blue jeans, black sneakers and a necklace with a crucifix.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.