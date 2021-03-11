Woman killed in Gowanus crash, driver arrested for DWI

The scene of the fatal crash on the Gowanus Expressway.

A man was arrested for DWI after a crash on the Gowanus Expressway that left his passenger dead March 10.

Cops said Mark Dookhan, 30, was driving west near 92nd Street at 11:20 p.m. when his BMW hit the rear of a truck that was stopped in traffic in the middle lane.

Thirty-year old Karen Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Dookhan was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn and was listed in stable condition. He was later arrested and charged with DWI, refusal to take a breath test and DWI-previous conviction in 10 years.