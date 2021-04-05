Brooklyn takes center stage in new ‘Law & Order’ premiere

Christopher Meloni on Shore Road during the filming of “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

Brooklyn was the star of the show during the series premiere of NBC’s “Law & Order: Organized Crime” April 1.

Scenes for the new police drama starring Christopher Meloni and Dylan McDermott were filmed in Bay Ridge and Coney Island for a big crossover event with “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Meloni, who left “SVU” in 2011, reprises his role as Det. Elliot Stabler for the latest entry in the franchise.

A scene was filmed in Shore Road Park at the Bay Ridge Promenade rest stop Feb. 4, with the Verrazzano Bridge in the background.

The final act of the episode included scenes that were shot at Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park and featured guest star Chazz Palminteri.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, 7.56 million viewers watched the premiere.