Cops search for missing man

Police are looking for a missing Dyker Heights man.

Xing Li, 31, was last seen leaving his home on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 76th Street at 9 p.m. on April 22. He was reported missing two days later.

Li is 5-foot-3, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing dark clothes. He is deaf and cannot speak.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.