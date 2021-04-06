DSNY adds initiatives to clean up streets

DSNY has begun a new push to keep streets clean.

Mayor de Blasio announced new initiatives to maintain clean streets March 31.

The initiatives build on resources and programs launched in September to provide essential cleaning resources and tools in neighborhoods hit hardest by COVID-19.

De Blasio said they include an increase in dedicated litter basket service by more than 100 trucks per week and the restoration of funding for Sunday litter basket service.

The Dept. of Sanitation also created a Precision Cleaning Initiative, with borough-based teams to conduct targeted cleanings of litter conditions, illegal dumping and overflowing litter baskets.

Dedicated litter basket collection service has increased 61 percent compared to last July at the height of the financial crisis caused by the pandemic, according to DSNY.

“Restoration of baseline funding for basket service, the community cleanup van and PCI mean more ways for Sanitation and our neighbors across the city to work together,” said Edward Grayson, commissioner of the New York City Department of Sanitation.

Grayson also urged residents to use litter baskets for small items like coffee cups and not for household or business trash. He also encouraged people to call DSNY to report an urgent issue or schedule a community cleanup.

“Basic quality-of-life services took a big hit due to COVID budget cuts,” said Councilmember Justin Brannan. ”Getting our city back on its feet starts with clean streets.”