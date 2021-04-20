Elderly woman killed by car outside dealership

A 72-year-old-woman was struck and killed by a car in front of a Bay Ridge dealership April 15.

Cops said Carol Langdon was walking on the sidewalk next to Bay Ridge Volkswagen, 8910 Fourth Ave., at 3:20 p.m. when she was hit by a white 2021 Atlas as it pulled forward to exit the sidewalk onto Forest Place.

Langdon suffered severe head trauma and was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where she was pronounceddead.

The driver, a 29-year-old man, remained at the scene and was not arrested.

An investigation is ongoing.