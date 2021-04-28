Fort Hamilton Library to reopen May 10

Book the date.

The Fort Hamilton branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, 9424 Fourth Ave., will resume indoor service on Saturday, May 10.

Ten people at a time will be allowed inside for one hour. Three adults and two children can use computers for a limited time.

Community Board 10 District Manager Josephine Beckmann said she and the board were “absolutely thrilled after the library manager’s announcement at the April general board meeting.”

After city libraries were shut down in March 2020, BPL found ways to serve loyal patrons. In August, limited grab-and-go service began at many branches, including Fort Hamilton. BPL also provided a virtual library and outdoor services.

For more information, visit bklynlibrary.org.