Man punched in R train station

A 61-year-old man was attacked in the Bay Ridge Avenue subway station March 28.

Cops said the man was on the southbound platform at 5:40 p.m. when another man started an argument with him, punched him in the face and fled.

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn to receive treatment for head injuries.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.