Man with knife threatens children in park

A knife-wielding man tried to rob a 10-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy in Bensonhurst Park March 31.

Cops said the kids were in the park on 21st Drive and 21st Avenue at 2 p.m. when the man demanded money from them. When they ran away from him, the boy fell and sustained bruises to his hands and knees.

The man jumped on a blue bike and fled north on 21st Avenue. He is Hispanic, in his 20s, 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, with cornrows in his hair. He was wearing gray jogging clothes and a yellow T-shirt.