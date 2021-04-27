New record store is a blast from the past

Industry City is getting in tune.

Its latest hit is HiFi Provisions Record Shop, which opened April 15 and offers a variety of vintage vinyl records and HiFi equipment. The store, at 237 36th St., will also buy new and used vinyl records.

“I want the store to have a wide variety of genres,” said owner and Brooklynite Matthew Coluccio. “HiFi Provisions isn’t just for avid collectors and enthusiasts like me but is an open and welcoming place for anyone who loves music.”

Coluccio, who used to sell records on stoops and at flea markets in Carroll Gardens, hopes the store will be a place where vinyl-lovers can meet to talk about their favorite bands.

“[I want the store to feel] like my living room, except that everything’s for sale,” he said. “I want people to feel comfortable enough to hang out, play music and chat.”