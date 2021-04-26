Outdoor music series coming to Industry City courtyard

From brooklyneagle.com

The open courtyard spaces in Industry City had already, pre-pandemic, become Brooklyn’s newest and most exciting event destinations. Now comes their latest success.

According to Cristal Rivera, chief of staff and director of community engagement at Industry City, “With more than 5 acres of outdoor space, Industry City is excited to safely welcome back music lovers for another successful season of live music al fresco at the band shell. In partnership with our longtime neighbor and tenant, Hometown Bar-B-Que, the season kicks off with jam bands and BBQ. After a long year, we are eager to bring people (distantly) together to enjoy the outdoors with live jams.”

Hometown Bar-B-Que, which also hosted an outdoor music series last summer and fall at its Red Hook sister restaurant, is inviting a varied lineup of artists ranging from Bill Frisell, a well-known jazz guitarist who also incorporates elements of country and folk; to the Early Elton Trio, which, as one might guess, concentrates on the early music of Elton John; to Dead on Live, a Grateful Dead tribute band.



From now through the end of May, shows featuring these and many other artists are slated to be held at the Industry City Band Shell on Saturdays and Sundays from 3 to 6 p.m., with anticipated Friday evening programming beginning in June. The Band Shell features full concert sound as well as a complete lighting rig for evening concerts.

Industry City is eager to welcome back music fans in the relative safety of an outdoor music venue. Over the past five years, Industry City has hosted sold-out shows in the open-air courtyard, but the al fresco venue takes on a new meaning this year with Covid 19, since outdoor venues are considered safer than indoor ones as far as the virus is concerned.

“Industry City’s open-air courtyards have been a haven throughout Covid 19 for New Yorkers to shop and eat locally while enjoying the safety of the outdoors,” says Rivera. “We are excited to bring people back for our live music series, giving them the opportunity to have a little bit of joy after a hard year. We are grateful to offer this in partnership with our tenant, Hometown Bar-B-Que, who can offer a delicious and iconic Brooklyn experience right here at Industry City.”

“Hometown Bar-B-Que is thrilled to be working with Industry City to bring live shows back to the Sunset Park campus. One of the most rewarding things we did in 2020 was to bring an outdoor music vibe to the neighborhood at our Red Hook Location,” says Mitchell Rosen, managing partner of Hometown Bar-B-Que, whose menu ranges from traditional barbeque favorites to such eclectic items as Vietnamese Hot Wings and Smoked Cauliflower Wings.

“We were delighted when Industry City invited us to bring that same excitement, as well as our BBQ, to the Band Shell in Courtyard 1/2. We will have many of our favorite musicians from Red Hook as well as new acts take the big stage, allowing attendees to experience a full concert sound experience as well as Hometown’s BBQ,” he added.

In accordance with all COVID-19 health protocols, concertgoers will be seated at socially distanced tables in parties of two, four or six people.–>

The Industry City Band Shell is located in Courtyard 1/2 at 238 36th St. in Sunset Park.