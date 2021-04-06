Plans highlighted for the 2021 season in Coney Island

Following the announcements that Luna Park in Coney Island and Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park will reopen April 9, owners and others revealed official plans for the amusement district’s opening day and the rest of the summer.

The parks were closed for the entire 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The amusement attractions will be only open on weekends through Memorial Day. However, starting Memorial Day weekend, the amusement attractions will go into full seven day-a-week operation.

The “Blessing of the Rides” ceremony will take place on the boardwalk in front of Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park beginning at 10 a.m.

At 11 a.m., Alessandro Zamperla, president and CEO of Central Amusement International, which owns Luna Park, and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams will preside over the annual Egg Cream Christening at the Cyclone rollercoaster, one of the centerpieces of Luna Park.

After the Blessing of the Rides ceremony, Deno’s will allow 100 frontline workers including EMTs, firefighters, police officers and staff from Coney Island Hospital to ride the Wonder Wheel for free.

“The year 2020 marked the first time in 100 years that the wheel has not spun,” the Vourderis family, who own Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park, said. “While it was a devastating time for many, we are excited to welcome back guests and celebrate the life and passion of our parents’ and grandparents’ hard work who dedicated their lives to providing Coney Island with a warm welcoming amusement park on the Boardwalk.”

Luna Park will also be providing 500 wristbands to frontline workers from the local Brooklyn community and their families.

“We are tremendously grateful for all of our frontline workers, the heroes who have saved countless lives and continue to help our community heal; for all of our team members who have been waiting since October 2019 to welcome back our guests; and for our community that is so vibrant and resilient,” said Zamperla.

Other attractions, such as El Dorado and Brooklyn Go-Kart and Mini Golf, will be open and ready for business starting at noon whenever the amusement district is open.

The Brooklyn Cyclones will also be celebrating their 20th anniversary season and their first year as a member of the High-A East League. In the past, they were part of the short-season New York-Penn League. The home opener will take place on May 18 at 6:30 p.m.

The ballpark is expected to begin the season with a capacity of 20 percent. Single-game tickets will start at $18 for the 2021 season.

Cyclones Vice President Steve Cohen said the season will be an exciting one, because it will have been more than 600 days since the team’s last game when the season starts.

The Brooklyn Cyclones will start the 2021 season as a High-A East League. Ebrooklyn media/file photo by Jaime DeJesus

“With our season now starting in May and running through mid-September, we will be able to have almost twice as many games and still provide the same family-friendly, affordable entertainment with great giveaways and fireworks shows that people have come to expect when they come to see the Cyclones play,” he said.

The New York Aquarium will introduce its “Spineless!”’ exhibit featuring many species of bizarre and beautiful invertebrates. Among them are an incredible giant Pacific octopus, moon jellies, cuttlefish, lion’s mane jellyfish and the world’s largest living arthropods, Japanese spider crabs.

The New York Aquarium will host new exhibits.

Most eateries in the district will be open to the public as well.