Police Beat: Bensonhurst restaurant scammed, man charged with robbing teen in Gravesend

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

PUNCHED IN FACE

A 61-year-old man was attacked on Fourth and Bay Ridge avenues March 28. Cops said two men were arguing at around 6:45 p.m. when one punched the other in the face and ran away. The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn with injuries to his face and neck.

BUSTED IN ATTACK

A 22-year-old man was arrested for assaulting a 30-year-old man on 10th Avenue and 66th Street March 28. Cops said that at around 4 p.m. the suspect punched the victim and pushed him to the floor, where he cut his finger on glass.

VEHICLE BREAK-IN

A crook stole $1,720 worth of items from a car parked on Eighth Avenue and 70th Street March 27. Cops said the owner returned at 1:26 p.m. and discovered that tools, cologne and his driver’s license were missing.

STREET FIGHT

A 50-year-old man was attacked on Fifth Avenue and 94th Street March 26. Cops said that at 10:16 p.m. the man got in an argument with his attacker, who was fighting with someone else. During the fight, the attacker punched the victim in the face three times and fled. The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. He told cops the attacker was in a white Chevy prior to the attack.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

TEEN ROBBED

A 25-year-old man was arrested for attacking and robbing a 17-year-old boy on Avenue O and West Sixth Street March 25. Cops said the teen was outside an apartment building at 9:30 p.m. when the suspect hit him in the face and put him in a headlock. When the victim lost consciousness, the attacker stole $500 and fled.

UNLUCKY THIEF

A man stole more than $2,000 in scratch-off tickets from a bodega on 25th Avenue and 86th Street March 26. Cops said the crook entered the store at 1:20 p.m., grabbed the case of tickets and fled. The case was later found in a nearby garbage can.

CON JOB

A Bensonhurst restaurant owner was scammed out of $5,000 March 25. Cops said he received a call from a man posing as a Con Edison employee, who told him his electricity would be turned off due to an outstanding bill. The owner made several payments through Chase Quick Pay but found out later there was no such bill.

STOLEN CAR

A crook stole a car parked on 17th Avenue and 63rd Street March 21. The victim told cops she parked the vehicle at around 11 p.m. and that it was gone when she returned. She told cops the vehicle was locked and the keys were in her possession.