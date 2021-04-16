Police Beat: Crook robs car in Bay Ridge, man threatens woman at knifepoint in Bensonhurst

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

WHERE’S MY CAR?

A car was stolen on 13th Avenue and 73rd Street April 11. Cops said the owner parked it at 2:19 p.m. and went into a store. While he was gone, a thief broke in and drove away.

$1K BURGLARY

A bakery on 11th Avenue and 63rd Street was robbed April 11. Cops said he entered the shop at 4:16 p.m., stole about $970 worth of property and fled. There were no signs of forced entry. 

SPENDING SPREE

A car was robbed on Third Avenue and 84th Street April 9. Cops said the owner parked the car at around 9 p.m. While he was gone, a crook stole cigarettes, $150 in cash, and two credit cards that he later used to make $284 in purchases.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

KNIFEPOINT THREAT

A man threatened a woman with a knife on 18th Avenue and 76th Street April 11. Cops said the woman saw the man breaking into parked cars at 4 a.m. When she confronted him, he threatened to stab her. He then fled on his bike with $500 and various electronics that he stole from the cars.

PURSE SNATCHER

An 81-year-old woman was robbed on Bay Parkway and 74th Street April 7. Cops said the woman and her husband were crossing the street when a thief stole her purse, which contained $100 and credit cards.

CROOK NABS WALLET

A 17-year-old girl was robbed in a store on Bay and Shore parkways April 7. Cops said the girl left her purse on a shopping cart. A thief removed her wallet and tried to use her credit card at a nearby electronics store.

