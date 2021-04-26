Seven injured in late-night fire

Seven people were injured during a fire in a Bay Ridge home Monday morning.

The FDNY said the blaze began around 12:30 a.m. in a two-story building on Seventh and Bay Ridge avenues.

Twelve units and 60 firefighters rushed to the scene and stopped the fire by 1:09 a.m. The victims were taken to area hospitals.

“I was watching TV when I just heard someone screaming,” said a neighbor. “Then I came downstairs and saw the people trying to help their kids through the window. I have no idea what really happened. The only thing that mattered to me was the kids. I moved them to the building next to us to keep them safe.”

The official Twitter account of the Uniformed Firefighters Association said, “Ladder 109 pulled up and deployed their aerial ladder where three civilians were trapped at the 2nd floor window. Ladder 109 Chauffeur Firefighter John D’Orio was able to climb the ladder and escort the three civilians to safety down to the street.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.