Urban high-tech startup accelerator moves to Navy Yard

From BrooklynEagle.com



URBAN-X, a leading urban technology startup accelerator backed by MINI, a unit of BMW, and Urban Us, announced on Tuesday its move to Newlab, a community of experts and innovators in the Brooklyn Navy Yard that applies transformative technology to solve important challenges.

A tech startup accelerator is an organization created by experienced high-tech entrepreneurs to help early-stage tech companies develop their product, connect with investors and hone their business model.

URBAN-X focuses on the challenges of life in cities and helps recently-started companies work with city government and institutions and cities themselves. Among the issues it has tackled are climate change, transportation, clean energy and disaster preparedness.

Taking up 1,000 square feet at Newlab’s headquarters in the Navy Yard, URBAN-X will bring its prototyping tools, such as a 3D printer and digital fabrication lab, to Newlab’s space to support the early-stage startups participating in the 20-week accelerator program.

The Newlab headquarters at the Brooklyn Navy Yard, where technology and greenery go together. Photo by Rich Gilligan

URBAN-X will also leverage access to Newlab’s suite of on-site prototyping and product realization resources to turn the startups’ ideas into reality. Prototyping refers to the process of turning ideas into tangible forms.

“Brooklyn is central to New York City’s role as a global innovation hub and is home to countless founders building new solutions that challenge the status quo and solve some of the biggest issues of our time, like climate change,” said Micah Kotch, managing director at URBAN-X. “We are excited to join Newlab’s community, provide resources for entrepreneurs to succeed and scale, and collaborate to drive change across the city and beyond.”

Combining deep expertise in developing hardware for startups and to kick-off their partnership, URBAN-X and Newlab will host a virtual event series this spring on building hardware in a digital world.

“We’re pleased to welcome URBAN-X to the Newlab community, where its startup cohorts will be able to benefit from access to Newlab’s resources, infrastructure, staff, and collaborative environment to continue driving innovation that solves the world’s biggest challenges,” said Shaun Stewart, CEO of Newlab. “Some of the most exciting, impactful and transformative innovation is happening right here in New York City, and by welcoming URBAN-X into the Newlab community, we are strengthening the already-thriving NYC innovation ecosystem.”–>

URBAN-X recently announced its latest class of startups, Cohort 90, which are building technologies to increase sustainable transportation, support a transition to clean energy, improve disaster preparedness, and create connected communities. The accelerator is also now accepting applications for its 10th cohort of startups who are reimagining city life. The cohort will launch in August 2021. Interested entrepreneurs and founders should apply here by Friday, April 30.