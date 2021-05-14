Cross torn down, American flag burned at St. Athanasius

St. Athanasius Roman Catholic Church was vandalized last night.

Cops said that between 11 p.m. on May 13 and 7 a.m on May 14, someone entered the church grounds at 6120 Bay Parkway, tore down a statue of Jesus Christ on the cross and burned the American flag on the rectory building.

“This exhibition of violence and religious hatred is very disturbing,” said the church’s Facebook post. “This is definitely an offensive act not only to our parish but to the Catholic Church! We ask our political leaders to act on the issue of religious hate crime ASAP! This is unacceptable!”

No arrests have been made and the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.