Nets honor Maimonides nurse at Barclays Center

A registered nurse at Maimonides Medical Center was honored recently by the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

Rivka Mintz, vice president of the Heart and Vascular Institute, Adult Critical Care Nursing and Surgical Nursing Services, was chosen for the Barclays Essential Together initiative on Sunday, April 25 during a game against the Phoenix Suns.

The Nets have honored New York City’s essential workers during every game of the 2020-21 season. At the start of the season, the team and Barclays Center announced that they and other donors had raised more than $2 million for COVID-19 relief efforts through the initiative.

Mintz, a Midwood resident, was also born in Maimonides. She was nominated for the award by her brother.

“I was excited to be able to attend the game, as it was my first major outing since the onset of the pandemic,” Mintz told this paper. “As for the special recognition, it is a testament to the entire team at Maimonides. Every single staff member worked together as #OneMaimonides and we were able to get through the toughest moments as one team.”

She also thanked community members who helped personnel at the hospital during the peak of the pandemic.

“There were so many generous people who sent food, snacks, PPE, supplies, equipment and countless other things to keep us going,” she said. “The acts of kindness we witnessed is something I will never forget.”