Police Beat: Crook steals credit cards at 86th Street station, crook steals car in Bath Beach

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

BIG SPENDER

A crook charged $250 on credit cards he took from a lost wallet May 9. A 26-year-old woman lost the wallet sometime before she got off the R train at 86th Street at 9 a.m. The bank contacted her about the charges and canceled the account.

VAN BREAK-IN

A commercial van was robbed on 11th Avenue and 77th Street May 9. Cops said the owner parked the van at 2:30 p.m. Overnight, a thief broke in and stole tools worth $2,570. There was no sign of forced entry but the crook left the front door open.

BUSTED FOR THEFT

A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing property from a 37-year-old man in an apartment building on Third and Ovington avenues May 8. Cops said the victim saw the suspect take the items and leave the building at 3:30 p.m.

NO CREDIT



A car was burglarized on Third Avenue and 68th Street May 7. Cops said the owner parked the car at around 3 p.m. While he was gone, someone broke in, stole his credit card and charged $128 on it.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

SNOW JOB

A thief stole two snow blowers from a commercial truck on Benson Avenue and Bay 28th Street May 6.

BICYCLE THIEF

A 59-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing a bike on 21st Avenue and 86th Street May 1. Cops said the suspect entered a building’s garage at 9 a.m., took the bike and fled.

STOLEN IDENTITY

A crook stole thousands of dollars from a Bensonhurst man by opening up three bank accounts in his name from April 20-May 7. The victim told police that no credit card was sent out by the bank.

STOLEN CAR

A 1999 Ford was stolen on Benson Avenue and Bay 31st Street May 5. Cops said the owner parked the car at 2 p.m. and it was gone when he returned.