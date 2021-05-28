Police Beat: Suspect arrested in attempted bank robbery, man attacked while walking dog in Bay Ridge

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

PUNCHED IN FACE

A 55-year-old man was attacked by a woman on the northeast corner of Shore Road and 92nd Street May 20. Cops said the two were arguing on the street at 7:50 p.m. when the woman punched the man in the face and fled. The man sustained minor injuries and told cops he did not know the perp, who cops say is about 25.

LATE-NIGHT ATTACK

An 18-year-old man was attacked on the southwest corner of Fourth Avenue and 77th Street by another man at 1:55 a.m. on May 19. Cops said the victim was punched several times in his mid-section.

TWO AGAINST ONE

A 30-year-old man was attacked on the northeast corner of Fifth Avenue and 86th Street May 18. Cops said the man he was walking his dog at 4:35 p.m. when two men got out of a car and hit him in the leg with a baseball bat. The man sustained injuries to the leg and was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

ASSAULT IN SUBWAY

A 63-year-old man was assaulted in the train station at Eighth Avenue and 62nd Street after bumping into a stranger May 18. Cops said the was leave the southbound N train at the station at 5:50 p.m. when he accidentally bumped into the attacker. He apologized but the man cursed at him several times and punched him in the head, resulting in several cuts. Following the attack, the victim got back on the train.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

HOMELESS MAN ATTACKED

A 21-year-old homeless man was attacked and robbed by five crooks on New Utrecht Avenue and 63rd Street May 22. Cops said the man was walking on New Utrecht Avenue at 7:30 p.m. when the perps asked him for $5. When he told them he didn’t have any money, they pushed him to the ground and punched him in the face. One of the perps stole $150, a cell phone and an ID card from him. The victim was taken to Maimonides Medical Center for treatment.

BANK ROBBER FOILED

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to rob a bank on 19th Avenue and 86th Street May 19. Cops said the suspect slipped a note to a teller that said, “Give me $5,000 or else.” No money was given to the man and he was later apprehended.

SANDWICH SHOP ROBBED

A sandwich shop on West Sixth Street and 65th Street was burglarized May 21. Cops said the burglar pushed in the air conditioner at 11:51 p.m. Surveillance footage shows him stealing $200 worth of property and fleeing.