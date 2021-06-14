Born at Maimonides, doctor comes home to head it’s OBGYN

From brooklyneagle.com

Dr. Scott Chudnoff comes full circle after serving other major hospitals

Dr. Scott Chudnoff, an “alumnus” of Maimonides Medical Center who was born there, will begin serving as the hospital’s new chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology on June 21.

In this position, Dr. Chudnoff will lead one of the state’s busiest birthing centers.

“Dr. Chudnoff is a welcome addition to our fantastic Obstetrics and Gynecology team here at Maimonides,” said Maimonides Medical Center President and CEO Ken Gibbs. “The experience he brings to our hospital and his vision for the future of integrated care for women is a perfect fit for our growing health care network that is driving outstanding results for our community.”

Prior to joining Maimonides, Dr. Chudnoff was the chair of the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at Stamford Health in Stamford, Conn. Before that, he served as the director of gynecology at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx. He is also a clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Columbia University Irving College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York City.

Dr. Chudnoff is a Brooklyn native and received his BA in Biology at Yeshiva University, his MD in medicine at Rutgers Medical School and his masters of clinical science at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, also in the Bronx. He completed his residency and fellowship in minimally invasive gynecologic Surgery at Montefiore.

Dr. Chudnoff’s career now comes full circle, since he was born at Maimonides Medical Center in 1973.

“It is such an honor to be able to come back to Brooklyn and lead this phenomenal team of health care professionals at Maimonides’ Obstetrics and Gynecology Department,” Dr. Chudnoff said. “I look forward to taking on this role and using this opportunity to lead the development of a new women’s health center at Maimonides that brings together all of the great talent at this hospital in service of supporting our patients.”

Dr. Chudnoff is a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and an active member of the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists; the American Association of Sex Educators, Counselors and Therapists; the Association of Professors of Gynecology and Obstetrics; the American Society for Reproductive Medicine and the Society of Reproductive Surgeons.–>

He currently resides in Bergenfield, N.J., with his wife and five children.

Maimonides Medical Center operates the largest hospital in Brooklyn as well as the borough’s only children’s hospital and only full-service cancer center. Founded in 1911, Maimonides is an affiliate of Northwell Health.