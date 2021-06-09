FAD Market comes to Industry City

The FAD Market is coming back to Industry City this weekend.

This pop-up market travels seasonally to unique venues throughout Brooklyn. Last year, its events were canceled due to COVID-19.



According to the FAD Market’s website, it started in 2016 is a roving fashion, art and design (thus the name) pop-up market whose aim to create a thoughtfully curated platform for artists, designers and members of the public to meet, interact,and together discover the art and culture within the community.

The market will make its outdoor debut at Industry City for two straight weekends.

A rotating lineup of more than 30 designers, makers, artists and entrepreneurs will be at Courtyard 1/2 this weekend, including fresh brands and longstanding fan favorites, showcasing handcrafted jewelry, apparel, bath and body care, tableware, home furnishings, packaged food and beverages.

“Supporting small businesses has never been more important,” says FAD Market Director Jen Bailey. “We are extremely grateful to be given an opportunity to host our market at an amazing venue like Industry City, especially after a long absence from the market arena.”

Highlights this weekend include sustainably redesigned furniture by Rachael Rosenblum of Double R Design; textiles from Brooklyn-based home textile design studio Soil to Studio; a collection of naturally-dyed travel, apparel and home accessories using sustainable practices created in Brooklyn by Kelocaby; handmade dolls by Modern Doll Studio, which has a mission of bringing greater diversity to the toy industry; and delicate and minimalist gem jewelry by Saucey and Wubs Designs.

This summer, Industry City is hosting a plethora of marketplaces for guests to shop the region’s best fashion, art and design.

“Supporting small makers and designers is part of our mission at Industry City; we are excited to partner with FAD Market to host a beautifully curated experience alongside our regular summer offerings like live music, experiential retail and the best of Brooklyn in food and drinks,” says Industry City Director of Marketing and Community Engagement Cristal Rivera.

The event will take place on June 12 and 13 from| 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Courtyard 1/2, Industry City, 254 36th St. Admission is free. For more information, visit fadmarket.co.