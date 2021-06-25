Kagan leads Patzer in 47th District City Council primary

Ari Kagan, seeking the Democratic nomination in the 47th City Council District, had a lead over Steven Patzer and other candidates following the June 22 primary.

The district covers Bensonhurst, Coney Island, Gravesend and Sea Gate.

Unofficial results from the Board of Elections at 2 a.m. said Kagan had 2,743 votes (42.65) with 96.06 percent of the round one vote counted.

Patzer had 2,180 votes (33.90 percent), Joseph Packer had 897 (13.95 percent) and former Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny had 580 (9.02 percent).

The official winner won’t be known immediately due to ranked choice voting and further counting of ballots

Kagan thanked his supporters on Facebook, saying, “The preliminary result we have now would never be possible if not for your strong support.”

Kagan was endorsements by several organizations and by Councilmember Mark Treyger and Borough President Eric Adams. He was elected Democratic leader of the 45th Assembly District in 2012, is president of Bay Democrats and worked for Comptrollers John Liu and Scott Stringer. He was also Treyger’s director of district operations.

Patzer is a web consultant who designs sites for small businesses, political groups and nonprofits. He’s also worked at the Simon Wiesenthal Center to educate people about hate crimes and advocate for anti-hate crime legislation.

The winner will face Republican candidate Mark Szuszkiewicz.