Man indicted in attacks on three Asian-Americans

A Bensonhurst man was arraigned May 27 on a 19-count indictment in connection with three attacks on Asian-Americans.

Joseph Russo, 29, was charged with assault as a hate crime, menacing as a hate crime and aggravated harassment.

Russo is accused of pushing a 64-year-old woman to the ground on Kings Highway and West Sixth Street on March 5; dragging a 32-year-old woman to the ground and pulling her hair near Kings Highway and East 13th Street on March 22; and pushing a 77-year-old man on Avenue U and East 14th Street on April 15.

He was ordered held on bail of $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond and is scheduled to return to court July 13.

District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said surveillance footage captured the three attacks and that a detective identified Russo on the videos.

“Without warning or provocation, this defendant allegedly attacked three innocent strangers because of their race,” Gonzalez said. “We have no patience for hate or intolerance in Brooklyn and everyone, regardless of their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender or religion, should feel safe to walk the streets without fear of being senselessly and violently attacked.”