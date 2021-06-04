Police Beat: Deliveryman robbed at knifepoint on Ridge Boulevard, three arrested in Bensonhurst car theft

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

ROBBED AT KNIFEPOINT

A 26-year-old deliveryman was robbed at knifepoint on Ridge Boulevard and 72nd Street May 30. Cops said the victim was making a delivery at 5:30 p.m. when a man approached his e-bike, pulled out a knife and fled with the bike on 72nd Street.

BMW STOLEN

A BMW was stolen on Narrows Avenue and 79th Street May 30. Cops said the owner parked the car at 2 p.m. and either dropped the keys or left them inside. The car was gone when he returned. The last license plate recognition hit was on the Verrazzano Bridge.

BUSTED BURGLARS

Two men were arrested for allegedly burglarizing an apartment building on Third Avenue and 86th Street May 28. Cops said the suspects entered the building at 9:15 p.m. and stole $30 worth of party supplies. They fled west on 86th Street and were arrested on Third Avenue and 90th Street.

JEWELRY HEIST

Thieves broke into a 79-year-old woman’s home on Eighth Avenue and 70th Street and stole $26,000 worth of jewelry May 24. Cops said the thieves climbed through the rear window at 5:10 p.m.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

BUSTED IN DELI ROBBERY

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a worker and trying to steal beer in a deli on Avenue U and Van Sicklen Street May 23. Cops said the man entered the store at 9:50 p.m. and hit a 39-year-old male employee in the head with a glass bottle.

NABBED FOR CARJACK

Three men were arrested for allegedly stealing a 19-year-old man’s car on New Utrecht Avenue and 67th Street May 26. Cops said the victim was trying to sell the car and was talking to the crooks about payment when they said they had a gun, forced him into the backseat, blindfolded him and started driving. They also demanded $10,000, which the victim sent them electronically. Cops arrested the suspects and rescued the victim at Floyd Bennett Field. No gun was found.

PET SHOP CROOK

A 25-year-old man tried to rob a pet store on Stillwell Avenue and 86th Street May 23. Cops said the crook hid in the attic while employees locked up the store, then went to the manager’s office, broke the door handle and fled. No items were stolen.

TRYING HIS LUCK

A crook stole more than $7,000 in lottery tickets from a deli on Bay Ridge and New Utrecht avenues May 29. Cops later recovered some of the boxes a few blocks away.