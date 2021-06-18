Police Beat: Lyft driver robbed in Bensonhurst, two vehicles stolen in Bay Ridge

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

RUSH HOUR ROBBERY

A 33-year-old woman was attacked and robbed by a woman on Third Avenue and 93rd Street June 11. Cops said the attacker used a stick to hit the woman in the shoulder, stomach and head before fleeing with her purse.

GETAWAY THIEF

A car was stolen on Fourth Avenue and 92nd Street June 11. Cops said the owner left the vehicle with the keys in the ignition at around 2:20 p.m. The car thief was later involved in a collision and fled.

CROOK NABS CAR

A thief stole a car on Sixth Avenue and 79th Street June 8. Cops said the owner parked the car at 11 p.m. and it was gone when he returned. He told cops he has the only set of keys.

SPECIAL DELIVERY

A thief stole a package from in front of a home on Eighth Avenue and 67th Street June 9. Cops said the package was left on the front step by a FedEx employee and the thief got away with two iPhones.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

BUSTED IN ATTACK

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking and trying to rob a 47-year-old man on New Utrecht Avenue and 71st Street June 9. Cops said the suspect approached the victim at 9 p.m., demanded money and punched him in the face. When the victim was on the ground, the suspect rummaged through his pants and backpack looking for money, said cops.

LYFT DRIVER ROBBED

A crook robbed a 44-year-old male Lyft driver on Bay Ridge and 21st avenues June 7. Cops said the driver picked the man up at around 9 p.m. The man asked the driver for his phone so he could enter his destination. When they arrived, the man got out of the car, reached through the driver’s window, took $300 and fled. The victim later realized the crook had also stolen around $1,800 from his Lyft and Uber accounts via transfer while he had his phone.

GAS STATION BREAK-IN

A crook tried to rob a gas station on Cropsey and 19th avenues June 13. Cops said he broke the glass on the front door at 1:14 a.m. but didn’t steal anything.

$4K LOTTERY THEFT

A man stole $4,230 worth of lottery tickets from a liquor store on 18th Avenue and 71st Street June 11. Cops said the perp broke into the building at 3:28 a.m. by picking the lock on a trapdoor leading to the basement and the store.