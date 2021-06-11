Police Beat: Man stabbed in Bay Ridge following argument, crook steals lotto tickets from Bensonhurst store

68th Precinct

The 68th Precinct serves Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights and Fort Hamilton.

STABBED IN THE LEG

A 23-year-old man was stabbed on the south corner of Third Avenue and 94th Street June 6. Cops said two men were arguing at 8 p.m. when one stabbed the other in the right leg. The attacker, a man in his 40s, got in a car and drove south on Third Avenue. The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

STOLEN FORD

A 2006 Ford F250 was stolen on Seventh Avenue and 92nd Street June 6. Cops said the owner parked the car at 9:30 a.m. and it was gone when he returned. He told police he has the only set of keys.

MOPES ON MOPEDS

Six men broke into a grocery store on Fort Hamilton Parkway and 63rd Street June 5. Cops said the men broke the cellar door lock at 5:35 p.m. but fled on mopeds without taking anything. They caused about $250 worth of damage to the store.

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

SLASHED AND ROBBED

A 36-year-old man was attacked by a man in his 30s on 20th Avenue and 65th Street May 30. Cops said the attacker took out a knife and said, “Give me your money. I’ll give you five seconds.” The victim gave him his bookbag and credit cards, but the attacker still slashed him in the hand.

ROBBED AT HOME

A 25-year-old woman was attacked and robbed in her apartment on Bay Parkway and 80th Street May 27. Cops said a man broke in at 8 a.m., pushed the woman, smashed a phone to the floor and fled with another phone.

LOTTERY THIEF

A man stole lottery tickets from a grocery store on 20th Avenue and 73rd Street June 1. Surveillance footage showed him picking the lock to the store at 12:15 a.m. He opened the metal basement hatch, took the tickets and left.

BUSTED FOR THEFT

Two men stole $2,283 worth of cosmetic supplies from a department store on Bay Parkway and Shore Parkway June 4. Cops arrested a 35-year-old man at the scene.