Police Beat: Three men attack, rob victim near Gravesend, crook breaks into Bensonhurst grocery store

62nd Precinct

The 62nd Precinct serves Bensonhurst, Bath Beach and Gravesend.

COWARDLY CROOK

A man attacked and robbed a 67-year-old woman on Bay Ridge and Eighth avenues June 14. Cops said the woman was standing under an awning at 11 p.m. when the man pointed an unknown object at her, pushed her to the ground and stole her phone, credit cards and $200 in cash. He then fled on foot.

THREE AGAINST ONE



Three men attacked and robbed a man on Avenue P and West 12th Street June 17. Cops said the attackers, all in their 20s, approached the victim at 4:50 p.m., punched him, stole his phone and fled in an unknown direction.

BODEGA BREAK-IN

A man broke into a bodega on Bay Parkway and West Sixth Street June 15. Police said he entered through an unlocked side door at around 3:40 a.m. and broke through a second sheetrock wall with a hammer. He fled north on Bay Parkway on a bike. It’s unknown if he got away with any money or property. Surveillance cameras recorded the incident and cops found his blood at the scene.

ALL FOR NOTHING

Two men broke into a 99-cent store on 18th Avenue and 80th Street June 10. Cops said the men broke in through the basement door but left without taking anything. Both men were wearing hooded jackets.

HIT WITH BAT

A 60-year-old man was assaulted on Kings Highway and Van Sicklen Street June 14. Police said the attacker hit the victim in the left leg with a baseball bat because he thought the victim had hit and scratched his car.

MISSING WALLET

A crook stole a wallet from a 59-year-old woman in a grocery store on 18th Avenue and 86th Street June 20. The victim said she was shopping at around 3:15 p.m. when someone reached into her bag and stole a wallet containing money, gift cards and a supermarket voucher. She noticed the wallet was missing when she was at the cash register.