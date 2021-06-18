Viking Fest returns this weekend

Viking Fest will hold its 20th anniversary event on Saturday, June 19.

The event was originally scheduled for May 15, but its sponsor, the Scandinavian East Coast Museum, had to postpone it due to parking permit issues.

The traditional day of fun, music and activities for kids will take place from 11 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. in Owl’s Head Park, Colonial Road and 68th Street.

The event is scaled back due to COVID-19, but guests can expect an extra focus on performances with a program called “Touched By the Vikings.” There will be Native American, Middle Eastern, Celtic and Scandinavian dance and musical performances.

Viking re-enactors, a rune reader and combat demos will be part of the fun, and kids can take photos with Olaf and Elsa from the Disney hit “Frozen.”

Seating for the performances is limited and guests must adhere to current COVID-19 guidelines. There is a $5 donation fee for each chair.

To reserve, contactscandinavianmuseumbrooklyn1@gmail.com or call 718-748-5950.