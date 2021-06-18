Weed dealer held up at gunpoint

A marijuana dealer was held at gunpoint on a Sunset Park rooftop June 1.

Cops said the man, 29, was meeting with potential customers on the roof of a building on Eighth Avenue and 46th Street at 11:15 p.m. One of the customers took out a gun, punched and kicked him and stole a bag of marijuana. The victim then threw a bag from the rooftop and drugs scattered on the sidewalk in front of the building, where they were snatched up by people on the street.

The perps fled east on 46th Street in a black BMW Sedan. The victim was taken to a local hospital.