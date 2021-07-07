Carjacker drives off with 2-year-old girl

A man was arrested for allegedly stealing a car while a 2-year-old girl was still inside July 2.

Cops said the girl and her mother were in a parking lot on 30th Street between Second and Third Avenues at 3:35 p.m. when the suspect threw the woman from the driver’s seat and drove off.

Tyler Hall, a 33-year-old New Hampshire resident, was arrested at 5 p.m. while the car was stuck in traffic on the BQE. He was charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of vehicular assault, grand larceny, reckless endangerment, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful imprisonment and acting in a manner injurious to a child.