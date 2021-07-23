Feast of Santa Rosalia will return in August

Another beloved tradition will soon return from the COVID-19 doldrums.

Bensonhurst’s annual Feast of Santa Rosalia begins Aug. 19, with all the fanfare that people have enjoyed for 45 years. The 10-day event includes rides, music, games for the kids, drinks and, of course, a vast array of food.

The feast will take place on 18th Avenue – a/k/a Cristoforo Colombo Boulevard – from 67th Street to Bay Ridge Parkway.

On opening day, a procession will begin at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Santa Rosalia on 18th Avenue and 72nd Street to St. Dominic’s Church on Bay Ridge Parkway and 20th Avenue, where Mass will be celebrated at 4 p.m.

People will be able to follow a marching band during the procession and have refreshments after the Mass courtesy of Villabate Alba bakery, 7001 18th Ave.

Live performances by Angelo Venuto, Lisa Messina, Vinnie Medugno, Maria Venuto, and DJ Peter Venuto will begin at 7 p.m. at 7311 18th Ave.

There will also be a soccer tournament at FDR High School, 5800 20th Ave. For information about the tournament, call 718-909-3598.



Ebrooklyn media/file photos



Medugno said he’s excited to perform at the feast.

“It’s like a huge Italian block party where all different cultures are invited in to celebrate music, food, heritage and, of course, life, since we all took many things for granted,” he said. “We now have a new lease on life, and can come together to share it with great music.”

“Having the Santa Rosalia festival back is an amazing next step for all New Yorkers,” said Carlo Scissura, chair of Federation of Italian American Organizations. “This feast brings together Italian traditions and allows Bensonhurst to shine and welcome people from across the region. We are excited for its return. Viva Santa Rosalia!”