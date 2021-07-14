Carreau Club to celebrate Bastille Day with Petanque tournament at Industry City

This weekend, Industry City will be celebrating Bastille Day.

On Sunday, July 18, Carreau Club, a walk-in pétanque club, will be taking over the entire Courtyard, 68 34th Street, at the massive waterfront space for the first annual “La Brooklynaise” open pétanque tournament.

Bastille Day marks the storming of the Bastille prison in eastern Paris on July 14, 1789, commemorated as the birth of the French Revolution. Pétanque is a southern French sport that combines elements of several other “boules” sports, such as lawn bowling and bocce.

Aaron Weeks, co-owner and founder of Carreau Club, is excited to host the event at Industry City.

“We are psyched to be hosting a lovely day of pétanque at the first annual La Brooklynaise tournament,” he said.

He discovered the game many years ago while working with Hugue, chef/owner at M. Wells in Long Island City.

“It is extra special to reunite to throw this little party together,” Weeks said. “We couldn’t have picked a better location. With its wide-open courtyards and waterfront breezes, Industry City is the perfect spot for a casual pétanque tournament, reminiscent of those you might find in Marseilles around this time of year. Our hope is to give folk a little taste of the south of France in the south of Brooklyn.”

There will be tournaments for beginners and experienced players. Winners will receive trophies and prizes including wine, a crafted charcuterie box from D’Artagnan and more.

Available meals and carts at the event will include an oyster cart, a soca bar, and the classic Jambon Beurre (a French ham sandwich topped with butter) from D’Artagnan and M. Wells, alongside a Pastis Patio popup by Ricard. Pastis is a French anise-flavored aperitif.

In addition, a DJ will play the latest in French music all afternoon.

Those who are interested in participating can register on Carreau Club’s website.

For more information. visit industrycity.com.