Locals chip in to help STEAM lab after burglary

Bay Ridge residents are lending a helping hand to a local business that was robbed last month.

A GoFundMe page was created for Urban STEAM Lab, a community science lab for kids, teens and adults at 7912 Fifth Ave.

During the Open Streets event on June 25, a thief stole a backpack from the business. It belonged to owner Alexia Seba-Robles and contained a laptop, keys and $2,200 she had saved for upgrades to the lab.

People outside Urban STEAM Lab during the Open Streets event. Photo courtesy of GoFundMe

“We started this GoFundMe to help her recover, and to allow her to continue to provide this amazing service to our Bay Ridge community,” said organizer Ken LaPorte.

Thus far, the page has raised $2,775 of its $3,000 goal.

Seba-Robles said she was shocked and moved by the support from the community.

“You all stepped in and helped to pull the weight to allow me to create again,” she said. “I am re-inspired and re-energized because of all of you and I am so grateful for that.”

Residents were happy to help out.

“It’s the least I could do,” wrote one donor. “You and the USL family have been a great resource for my son before, during and (soon to be) after COVID.”

To donate, visit gofund.me/63307607.